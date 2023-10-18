"It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me," the singer told People magazine. "No more conspiracy, no more lies – just me owning my past, present and future."

Spears first announced her plans to pen a book in February 2022, with Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books landing the rights.

According to a press release from Gallery Books, the memoir "illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms".

Jennifer Bergstrom, the senior vice president and publisher of Gallery Books, also told People: "Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws and showed her inspiring strength and bravery.

"I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact – and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last."

So, when will the memoir be released and how can you get your hands on it? Read on for everything you need to know.

When is Britney Spears's book The Woman in Me released?

The Woman in Me will be published on 24th October 2023.

The audiobook version will be narrated by Michelle Williams, and will also be available in Kindle and other e-book formats.

How to buy Britney Spears's The Woman in Me

The memoir is available for pre-order now at Amazon and Bookshop.

Those who want to listen to the memoir for free can do so with a 30-day trial to Audible.

What is Britney Spears’s book about?

In excerpts published by People magazine in the US ahead of the book’s publication later this month, Spears writes that she had an abortion 20 years ago after becoming pregnant with Justin Timberlake’s child.

"It was a surprise but, for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," she writes.

Timberlake has yet to comment on Spears's account.

Regarding the legal conservatorship she was placed under for 13 years, Spears writes: "I didn’t deserve what my family did to me."

She continues: "The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person on stage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me."

