The successful applicant will be paid to share their insights into the culture and craftsmanship behind handmade signs, friendship bracelets and memorabilia associated with Swift ahead of the European leg of her Eras tour.

Fans of the 14-time Grammy Award-winning singer often swap friendship bracelets with each other at the shows.

Taylor Swift. TAS2023/Getty Images

The move comes as part of the museum’s broader effort to enhance its "vast curatorial knowledge" by engaging grassroots experts to assist in "specific cultural niches".

London’s V&A Museum has already filled four superfan roles, for Pokémon cards, Toby Jugs, Gorpcore clothing and LEGO.

The museum is also looking for individuals passionate about emojis, drag and Crocs footwear, among other roles.

The positions will be paid a set rate per session, which will be agreed with applicants at the interview stage.

Museum director Dr Tristram Hunt said: "These new advisory roles will help us celebrate and discover more about the enormous, and often surprising, creative diversity on offer at the V&A, as well as helping us to learn more about the design stories that are relevant to our audiences today."

