BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw dies aged 44
Shaw died in hospital after a short illness.
BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw has died aged 44 following a short illness, the BBC has confirmed.
Shaw’s family released a statement saying: “We are all completely heartbroken, in disbelief, numb, and saddened, that there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that will never, ever be filled.
“We are so grateful for the time that we have had with her, and there are so many happy memories that we will hold dear for the rest of our lives. She was the best wife and mammy, sister, daughter, aunty, friend and colleague that anyone could hope for.
“She loved connecting every day with the wonderful people of the North East, and it gives us great comfort to know how many lives she was an integral part of every single day. We’d like to thank everyone for the overwhelming love and support we have received at such a difficult time, reinforcing how deeply cherished she was by so many people. We will love and miss her, always.”
Shaw joined BBC Radio Newcastle in 2016, presenting on the daytime slot every weekday. Before joining the BBC, Shaw had worked for Metro Radio and Heart.
The BBC shared tributes from BBC staff who had worked alongside Shaw, including from BBC Radio Newcastle’s Acting Executive Editor Rik Martin and head of BBC Local Radio Chris Burns.
Martin said: “Everyone at the station is devastated and thinking about Lisa’s lovely family. She was a trusted colleague, a brilliant presenter, a wonderful friend, and a loving wife and mum. She loved being on the radio and was loved by our audiences. We’ve lost someone special who meant a great deal to a great many people.”
Chris Burns added: “Lisa was a talented presenter who had already achieved a lot and would have achieved much more. She hosted a special programme at Easter broadcast on all 39 of our local stations in England, a fact that reflects the regard she was held in. My thoughts are with Lisa’s family, friends, and colleagues at this terrible time.”