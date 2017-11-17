Jungle queen Scarlett Moffatt named best I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! winner of all time

The reigning I'm A Celeb champion took top honours ahead of McFly's Dougie Poynter and chef Gino D'Acampo in a poll of RadioTimes.com readers

2016 I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! champion Scarlett Moffatt has been named the best I’m A Celeb winner of all time.

The Gogglebox star turned TV presenter and author topped a poll of more than 3,000 RadioTimes.com readers, beating 2011 Jungle King Dougie Poynter (of McFly fame) who claimed second place.

The third most popular winner was Gino D’Acampo, who famously hit the headlines in 2009 when he and fellow contestant Stuart Manning killed and ate a rat. Fourth place went to 2008 Jungle King Joe Swash, who has gone on to have quite the I’m A Celeb spin-off career. Swash joined the presenting line-up of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, NOW! in 2009 and will host I’m A Celebrity Extra Camp on ITV2 with Moffatt and 2016 contestant Joel Dommett this year.

X Factor contestant turned Queen of the Jungle and Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon (who claimed the crown in 2010) took fifth place, while 2015 winner (and Solomon’s former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Extra Camp co-host) Vicky Pattison was sixth and Carl “Foggy” Fogarty (King of the Jungle in 2014) claimed the seventh spot.

Busted’s Matt Willis (the 2006 winner) was eighth, Tony Blackburn (who won the first ever series in 2002) came ninth, and former cricketer Phil Tufnell (2003 King of the Jungle) rounded out the Top 10.

See the full top ten below:

Scarlett Moffatt (35.9%) Dougie Poynter (17.4%) Gino D’Acampo (7.8%) Joe Swash (7.2%) Stacey Solomon (6.8%) Vicky Pattison (5.7%) Carl “Foggy” Fogarty (3.3%) Matt Willis (3.1%) Tony Blackburn (3%) Phil Tufnell (2.6%)

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here returns to ITV on Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV