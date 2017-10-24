Accessibility Links

Who is Roman in Stranger Things 2?

Everything you need to know about Stranger Things' strangest new character, played by Danish actress Linnea Berthelsen

Stranger Things 2 new characters guide: Who is Roman?

A character maybe as mysterious as Eleven herself. Although she doesn’t live in Hawkins, Netflix has said the “magnetic young woman” is “mysteriously connected to the supernatural events at the lab”.

Netflix has also said she an “emotionally damaged” character who “suffered a great loss as a child”.

And that’s basically it; she’s not in any of the released photos and she’s not seen in the trailer. Which means either that she has a small role in the series, or – far more likely – has a major part that the show can’t even hint at without giving away a spoiler.

Who plays Roman in Stranger Things 2?

Danish star Linnea Berthelsen is a relative newbie to the acting scene, only previously having roles in short films Natskygge and Teenland, plus a single episode of US TV show The Desert.

Interestingly, she hasn’t really been seen with the main cast. Although newbies Max and Billy have appeared on Comic-Con panels with the season one cast, Berthelsen has been absent. And while Netflix has provided a photo of other cast members, they haven’t for her. Are they keeping her presence low key for a reason? Here’s hoping.

