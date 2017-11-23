Accessibility Links

First Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom footage shows Chris Pratt with a baby raptor

The dino sequel is due out in summer 2018

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 09: Actors Bryce Dallas Howard (L) and Chris Pratt attend the Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World" premiere at the Dolby Theatre on June 9, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images, BA)

The first footage from the hotly anticipated sequel to Jurassic World has been released, and it’ll make you want a pet dinosaur of your very own.

Advertisement

On the eve of Thanksgiving in the US, the film’s exec producer – and director of the first film – Colin Trevorrow shared a short clip on Twitter, which sees star Chris Pratt greeting a baby raptor. Check it out below.

The footage is short and sweet, and is certain to whet fans’ appetites for the first full trailer – though as the film isn’t due out until June 2018, it’s hard to guess how soon that will arrive.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will see Pratt return as dino-friendly Owen Grady, alongside Bryce Dallas-Howard and Jeff Goldblum. While plot details are scarce, Trevorrow has suggested that the film will delve further into issues of animal cruelty.

“The dinosaurs will be a parable of the treatment animals receive today: the abuse, medical experimentation, pets, having wild animals in zoos like prisons, the use the military has made of them, animals as weapons,” the filmmaker said at the Sitges film festival in Spain.

Advertisement

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is due to be released in UK cinemas in June 2018

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

