Coronation Street: Michelle kisses Steve – and Robert sees! Is the wedding off?

Coronation Street’s Michelle Connor and Robert Preston prepare to tie the knot next week but the big day is thrown into chaos by the groom catching the bride kissing her ex, and a serial killer taking one of the guests hostage!

As part of a blockbuster week with Corrie airing nightly from Monday 28 May-Friday 1 June in a 9pm slot (between Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals and results shows), Michelle and Robert’s wedding day forms the backdrop of the drama that also sees Pat Phelan return to the cobbles for a final showdown and Josh Tucker being arrested for raping David Platt.

On Tuesday 29 May, Steve McDonald makes a move on his old flame as she prepares to walk down the aisle. Claiming Robert does not deserve her, what with his deceit over steroid abuse, he stuns ‘Chelle with a kiss – with the whole thing seen by a stunned Robert.

Crushed by the betrayal, but not sticking around for Michelle to deliver an explanation, Robert announces to Daniel Osbourne the wedding is off and he’s going to London.

By Thursday 31 May, Daniel is forced to give Michelle the heartbreaking news about her other half, and how he saw her and Steve’s smooch. Turning on her former husband for ruining her special day, Michelle orders Steve to track Robert down, explain himself and bring him back so the wedding can go ahead.

In Friday 1 June’s instalment, Pat Phelan storms into the bistro interrupting the bridal party after a gun is fired during a showdown with Eileen Grimshaw and Nicola Rubinstein at number 11 – waving the gun around, Pat takes a hostage as police surround the building.

Will Michelle and Robert marry? And could either the bride or groom become Phelan’s next victim?

