Emmerdale: Megan kisses Graham – just as Frank is about to propose! Gaynor Faye interview

Megan Macey is lock lips with Graham Foster on next week’s Emmerdale after getting it into her head that partner Frank Clayton is cheating on her again.

With Frank having strayed with Charity on a previous occasion, Megan is on high alert for any signs of infidelity. And next week’s drama sees her jumping to the wrong conclusion after Frank arouses suspicion.

“Megan reads too much into a couple of scenarios after overhearing some conversations. It’s a bit of a stretch for me personally. I wouldn’t jump to the conclusion that Megan does, which is that Frank is cheating again,” says actress Gaynor Faye. “She goes straight for the jugular. But if there’s been adultery in a relationship, then you can’t fully have trust.”

Megan will be seen seeking vengeance by cutting up Frank’s clothes, little realising that his furtive conversation was with a jeweller and that he’s actually thinking of proposing.

Stung by what she believes to be Frank’s duplicity, Megan heads off for a business meeting with Graham, after which, she confides her fears about what her partner is up to.

Megan is taken aback when Graham then starts flirting with her and with the mutual attraction growing, she impulsively kisses him!

“It’s a snap decision on Megan’s part,” continues Faye. “She immediately feels guilty, even though she finds Graham attractive and it’s sizzling between them. But Megan is not the type to be unfaithful. She blames it on her state of mind and rushes out.’

But the shocks will keep coming for Megan when – after returning home – she finds out what Frank was really up to when he was making whispered phone calls.

With flowers in one hand and a ring in the other, Frank gets down on one knee and proposes marriage. So what is going through Megan’s head in the wake of Frank’s offer?

“Megan can’t believe that this is happening! She just thinks, ‘what have I done?’ She feels terrible and extremely guilty. And also stupid for reacting the way she has. She feels sure that Graham won’t say anything, but then somebody else does find out…”

And which of the two men currently vying for Megan does Faye think she should be with? “She’ll try really hard with Frank and put the blinkers on with Graham. A sexual attraction is bubbling because Graham has a lot to offer. But, for the moment, she’s focusing on Frank.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's drama on Emmerdale below

