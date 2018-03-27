EastEnders: Joyce’s death brings daughter Judith to Walford – but why is she tense with Ted?

Father and daughter are at odds in the wake of the tragic demise

Ted Murray will receive a visit from his daughter Judith in the wake of his wife Joyce’s death on next week’s EastEnders – but long-standing family tensions look set to rise to the surface.

As is soon reveals, Judith (Emma Fielding) doesn’t hold her dad in high regard and is particularly annoyed when she discovers that Ted kept news of Joyce’s death to himself for days. When Ted then tries to apologise, Judith even ends up accusing him of being a bad husband to Joyce.

The situation worsens when – in scenes to be shown on Tuesday 3 April – father and daughter bump into Bernie at the café and Ted ends up playing chess with her. Pushed over the edge by Ted’s obvious pride and affection for Bernie, Judith loses her temper and accuses Ted of never bothering with his own family.

After exposing Ted as being responsible for trying to ruin her wedding, Judith storms off and makes a furious phone call. Just who is she contacting?

By Thursday, the atmosphere has soured further with Judith deliberately going against Ted’s wishes for what Joyce should wear to be buried. Bernie is concerned that Ted is being railroaded, but will she able to make Judith see sense?

