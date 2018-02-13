EastEnders: Tina Carter’s daughter Zsa Zsa to return?

A blast from the past forces Teen to face up to her mistakes as a mum

EastEnders’ Tina Carter faces some harsh truths about her relationship with estranged daughter Zsa Zsa next week when a newcomer rakes up the past and brings trouble to the Queen Vic.

Waking up full of regret from another meaningless one-night stand next Monday, Tina starts a shift at the cafe and comes to the aid of a pregnant customer, Georgi, helping her when she starts to feel unwell. Later that same day, Teen is confused when she sees Georgi at the Vic – and Shirley is giving her money.

Clearly linked to the Carters, Tina confronts the newcomer wanting answers. Georgi reveals she’s she’s a friend of Teen’s daughter Zsa Zsa who told her to come to Walford promising her family would help her… but that she should avoid unreliable Tina and go straight to Shirley!

Smarting at the picture her daughter has painted of her, Tina tries to show Georgi she’s not the flaky mess Zsa Zsa has made her out to be. Unfortunately, Tina’s attempt to help the troubled girl backfires when she tries to reunite her with her mother, unaware Georgi has very good reason to not want to be found…

When Shirley tries to calm Georgi down and stop her from doing a runner, Tina overhears her sister criticising her irresponsible behaviour which sparks a row between the Carter siblings in which Shirl dishes out some uncomfortable truths.

Tina is left feeling even worse about herself and questions what kind of a parent she’s been to Zsa Zsa – will she decide to track down her daughter to make amends? Will Zsa Zsa return to Walford to help Georgi? Why has Zsa Zsa suddenly been mentioned so much? And is Georgi sticking around? That baby looks like it’s due to make an appearance any second…

