Ofcom receives 228 complaints about Emmerdale’s acid attack on Ross Barton

Last night's episodes saw the soap favourite left in agony following shock ambush

Communications regulator Ofcom has received 228 complaints about pre-watershed scenes shown on Thursday’s Emmerdale that saw Ross Barton (Michael Parr) fall victim to an acid attack.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com today, an Ofcom spokesperson said: “We are assessing these complaints under our broadcasting rules before deciding whether or not to investigate.”

Last night’s double bill saw fan favourite Ross set upon by drug dealing thug Simon who ambushed him in the street and threw the corrosive substance in his face.

Ross was then seen writhing in agony as Joe Tate and Graham Foster came to his aid and administered water to the affected area, before he was rushed to hospital where doctors leapt into action to deal with the burns.

Following the broadcast, viewers took to social media to comment about the disturbing storyline:

Seriously cannot believe Emmerdale just did that tbh. Feels a bit too ‘soon’ for an acid attack in a 7pm soap. — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) February 8, 2018

#Emmerdale awful of you to film the acid attack. What's the world coming to when you are showing this type of material – before 7.30pm. You do know some people tend to copy things they see on TV. Producers, remember people see, people copy. Everything what's wrong with society. — John Clayton (@PinnaclePrac) February 8, 2018

Others though spoke out in praise of Emmerdale for tackling such controversial subject matter:

People always find something to complain about. I think its good that emmerdale are tackling acid attack, as it does happen in real life. The scenes were harrowing but @MikeParrActor performances were next level. Ross is my favourite. can't wait for whats coming up x — 🦄 (@darrennpassey) February 8, 2018

Great work tonight on @Emmerdale @MikeParrActor. Emotional/upsetting storyline and subject. Poor Ross. More awareness of acid attacks hopefully because of this too. Emmerdale tackling difficult subjects head on with sensitivity. — Faizal Perager (@man18united) February 8, 2018

Speaking recently about the storyline, actor Michael Parr said: “We want to raise awareness of the devastating consequences an attack like this has on a person’s life.

“I know this is a reality for some people and the Emmerdale team have done extensive research. It’s the most excited I’ve been about a storyline since I started on the show.”

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Emmerdale for comment.

