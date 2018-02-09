Accessibility Links

Ofcom receives 228 complaints about Emmerdale’s acid attack on Ross Barton

Last night's episodes saw the soap favourite left in agony following shock ambush

Communications regulator Ofcom has received 228 complaints about pre-watershed scenes shown on Thursday’s Emmerdale that saw Ross Barton (Michael Parr) fall victim to an acid attack.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com today, an Ofcom spokesperson said:  “We are assessing these complaints under our broadcasting rules before deciding whether or not to investigate.”

Last night’s double bill saw fan favourite Ross set upon by drug dealing thug Simon who ambushed him in the street and threw the corrosive substance in his face.

Ross was then seen writhing in agony as Joe Tate and Graham Foster came to his aid and administered water to the affected area, before he was rushed to hospital where doctors leapt into action to deal with the burns.

Following the broadcast, viewers took to social media to comment about the disturbing storyline:

Others though spoke out in praise of Emmerdale for tackling such controversial subject matter:

Speaking recently about the storyline, actor Michael Parr said: “We want to raise awareness of the devastating consequences an attack like this has on a person’s life.

“I know this is a reality for some people and the Emmerdale team have done extensive research. It’s the most excited I’ve been about a storyline since I started on the show.”

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Emmerdale for comment.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

