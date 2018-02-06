Mel Owen’s son Hunter (Charlie Winter) will debut on EastEnders tonight – but is he set to hear a few startling home truths about his late gangster dad Steve?

Advertisement

As fans of the BBC1 soap saw in Monday’s episode, Mel made a last-ditch attempt to get Hunter back home by telling Ciara that Sharon was the one in possession of the heist cash.

Now, it will initially seem as though Mel’s double cross will pay off when she’s reunited with Hunter in scenes to be shown this evening. But Hunter’s arrival ultimately proves to be just the start of the drama…

Viewers with long memories will remember that Steve Owen led a chequered life during his years on the Square, notable plotlines including the killing of Saskia Duncan, his snatching of Louise Mitchell and his subsequent death in an exploding car.

But how much of this does Hunter know? And what would his reaction be should he discover all about Steve’s past?

Speaking recently about his casting, soap newbie Charlie Winter said: “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be on such an iconic show. It still feels really surreal that this has happened. It’s an exciting time for me.”

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our Week in Walford review show.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.