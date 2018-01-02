Denise McCormack joins EastEnders tonight to play newcomer Ciara Maguire

Does the character have history with career criminal Aidan?

Actress Denise McCormack has revealed that she’s joining EastEnders tonight to play Walford newcomer Ciara Maguire.

With Aidan Maguire’s heist having gone disastrously wrong in the New Year’s Day episode of the BBC1 soap, this evening’s hour-long episode will chart the aftermath.

And with Ciara sharing the same surname as Aidan, you can bet that there’ll be a connection between the two characters that will become apparent as Tuesday’s drama plays out.

McCormack is well known for her role in Irish dramas Red Rock and Love/Hate. She also finished third in the final of the most recent series of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars.

The actress made the announcement today on Instagram, where she urged followers to tune in at 7.00pm to see her arriving in Albert Square.

