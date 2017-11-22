Currys PC World Black Friday 2017 latest tech deals, best offers and discounts

The retailer has kicked off its discounts early in 2017 - here's the best of what's on offer so far...

Currys PC World is one of the biggest electrical retailers in the UK and one of the keenest discounters around Black Friday, so it’s certainly a shop worth considering if you’re looking for cheap deals in the coming days, weeks and months.

As a broad-based retailer, you should expect to see a massive range of different items discounted including televisions and audio equipment, laptops and tablets, white goods and small appliances such as kettles, coffee machines, toasters and beyond.

Although we’re expecting more discounted items at Currys PC World on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the retailer has already kicked off with a number of deals on its website.

What deals can I get right now?

Currys PC World are promising “Black Friday price now” on a huge range of goods already. Here’s some of what’s already available…

Televisions

There’s currently more than 30 discounted TVs including;

LG 55UJ634V 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – was £999, now £549 (save £450)

LG 43UJ634V 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – was £649, now £369 (save £280)

SAMSUNG UE55MU6470U 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – was £1,049.00, now £699 (save £350)

SAMSUNG UE49MU6470UXXU 49″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – was £849, now £579 (save £270)

PANASONIC TX-55EX580B 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – was £799, now £629 (save £170)

Headphones

If you’re looking for new headphones or in-ear phones, Currys are lsitings 20+ discounted items including;

JBL E50BT Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – was £64.95, now £119 (save £54.05)

BEATS UrBeats Headphones – was £79.95, now £49.95 (save £30.00)

SENNHEISER HD 471i Headphones – was £65.00, now £39.99 (save Save £25.01)

Tablets

If you’re looking for a new tablet, Currys have 20+ discounted items including;

HUAWEI MediaPad T3 10 9.6″ Tablet – 16 GB – was £159.99, now £99.99 (save £60.00)

LENOVO Tab4 10 Tablet – 16 GB – was £169.99, now £149.99 (save £20.00)

ACER Iconia One 10 B3-A40 10.1″ Tablet – 16 GB – was £139.99, now £99.99 (save £40.00)

Games consoles

There are plenty of SONY PlayStation 4 offers and MICROSOFT Xbox One deals to be had, including;

PlayStation 4 Pro & Game Bundle (Call of Duty WWII, Gran Turismo Sport and Fallout 4) – separate selling price £477.96, now £299.99 (save £177.97)

SONY PlayStation 4 Pro, Game & PlayStation Plus Bundle – separate selling price £404.97, NOW £319.99 (save £84.98)

MICROSOFT Xbox One S & Games Bundle – separate selling price £402.95, NOW £210.00 (save £192.95)

Home cinema

If you want to boost the audio quality, Currys are offering massive savings on Home cinema systems and sound bars, including;

SAMSUNG HW-K450 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar – was £299.00, now £149.00 (save £150.00)

SAMSUNG Sound+ HW-MS550 2.1 All-in-One Sound Bar – was £499.99, now £399.00 (save £100.99)

Laptops

There’s currently 10 laptops on sale, including £200 off the HP 15-bs559sa 15.6″ Laptop and the HP Pavilion x360 14-ba048sa 14″ 2 in 1

More deals to come…