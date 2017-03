The Great British Bake Off has announced its new-look line up with Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding revealed as the presenters when the format relaunches on Channel 4.

The pair will be joined by returning judge Paul Hollywood alongside previously rumoured Prue Leith who will take the place of Mary Berry.

The Great British Bake Off will to begin on Channel 4 later this year with a brand new series.

