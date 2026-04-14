Bayern Munich take a narrow advantage back to the Allianz Arena for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

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Harry Kane and co. dominated for long periods at the Bernabéu, going two-up courtesy of goals either side of halftime, but allowed their Spanish hosts back into the game late on.

Even so, it is advantage Bayern ahead of the deciding leg. The Bundesliga leaders have lost just once at home all season and won all five of their Champions League games at the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarian ground has been a happy hunting ground for Los Blancos over the years, however, and Kylian Mbappe's strike in the first leg offers them plenty of hope of storming into the last four of the competition yet again.

With two European heavyweights set to face off and a place in the Champions League semi-finals on the line, Wednesday evening's clash has all the makings of a classic.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bayern Munich v Real Madrid on TV and online.

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When is Bayern Munich v Real Madrid?

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid will take place on Wednesday 15 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid kick-off time

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bayern Munich v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Bayern Munich v Real Madrid online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Bayern Munich v Real Madrid on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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