Dan Stevens has been cast as a serial killer in Dexter: Resurrection season 2.

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The actor will appear as The Five Borough Killer, a series regular role, in the second season of the Dexter sequel series, which began filming on Monday (13 April).

The character is described as someone “who, much like Zodiac, taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. When he follows through with the awful deeds... the city and the police are terrorised."

Stevens joins recent new addition Brian Cox (Succession), who is set to play a character dubbed The New York Ripper, a serial killer who plagued the city years ago.

It was also recently announced that Uma Thurman would be reprising her role as Charley, the former Special Ops officer who fled the city last season, while Michael C Hall will return in the titular role of Dexter.

Plot details for season 2 are currently being kept under wraps.

Dan Stevens. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline

The show was confirmed to be returning for another instalment back in October, with Hall announcing the news in a video posted to social media.

"Hey, what's up, it's Michael C Hall here," the actor said in the video. "First of all, I just want to thank all the fans for tuning in and taking the Dexter: Resurrection ride with us this summer. Hope you enjoyed it."

He continued: "And, secondly, we've been greenlit for another season. There's more to come. The writers' room is assembling now and details will be forthcoming, but I wanted to be the first to let you know that the story continues."

Stevens is best known for his role as Matthew Crawley in Downton Abbey, while other TV credits include Zero Day and Solar Opposites. His film roles include Godzilla x Kong: New Empire and Cuckoo.

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+ – you can sign up for Paramount+ now.

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