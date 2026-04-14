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Dexter: Resurrection season 2 casts Downton Abbey icon in regular role as serial killer
The new serial killer "taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens"...
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Published: Tuesday, 14 April 2026 at 4:17 pm
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