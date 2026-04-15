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Daredevil: Born Again stages nostalgic death for fan favourite character – and the consequences could be dire
The character was sent off in style, with an episode that paid tribute to their contribution.
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Published: Wednesday, 15 April 2026 at 4:00 am
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