The Punisher TV special, starring Jon Bernthal, has been given a confirmed release date on Disney+, and it's coming to screens soon!

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The special, entitled The Punisher: One Last Kill, will air on Tuesday 12 May on Disney+.

The Punisher was a two-season series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which launched in 2017. It followed Bernthal's character Frank Castle, who was originally introduced in Netflix’s version of Daredevil the previous year, a former U.S. Marine turned vigilante who wages a one-man war on crime.

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After the murder of his wife and children, Frank becomes known as The Punisher, ruthlessly targeting criminals he believes the system has failed to punish.

Bernthal himself has co-written the new special alongside Oscar-nominated Reinaldo Marcus Green, who has also directed.

Bernthal reprised the role of The Punisher in 2023 for Daredevil: Born Again, in which Charlie Cox plays the titular character. Bernthal's character also appears in the upcoming MCU movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will be released later this year.

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher. Netflix

The Daredevil: Born Again season two launched today and consists of eight episodes airing weekly. In a crossover, the season two finale will air on the same day as The Punisher: One Last Kill's release.

Daredevil: Born Again follows Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, a blind attorney-turned-crimefighting superhero. It also features Vincent D’Onofrio reprising his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, alongside Bernthal’s Punisher.

Deborah Ann Woll returns as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, and Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye.

Outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bernthal is known for playing a lead role in the first two seasons of The Walking Dead before his character, Shane Walsh, was killed off. He also plays Mikey Berzatto in Hulu's The Bear, the series which launched the career of Jeremy Allen White.

The Punisher: One Last Kill will air on Tuesday 12 May on Disney+.

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