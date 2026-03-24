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The Punisher TV special finally gets release date confirmed ahead of Jon Bernthal's on-screen return to MCU this week
Bernthal is also reprising the role in the upcoming Spider-Man movie later this year.
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Published: Tuesday, 24 March 2026 at 8:25 pm
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