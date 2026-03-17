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Daredevil: Born Again boss explains controversial choice for Jessica Jones return
Dario Scardapane and Sana Amanat discussed the character's return – and whether we can expect a power upgrade.
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Published: Tuesday, 17 March 2026 at 4:00 pm
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