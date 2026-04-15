Luton Town need to refocus quickly ahead of the visit of Northampton Town in League One on Wednesday evening.

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The Hatters won the EFL Trophy at Wembley on Sunday, beating Stockport County 3-1 in the final, but must cut their celebrations short and turn attention back to the hunt for the play-off spots.

Northampton's relegation to League Two will be confirmed if they do not win at Kenilworth Road but that would only be delaying the inevitable.

With five games remaining, the Cobblers are 15 points adrift of safety and have a far worse goal difference than the sides they're trying to catch.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luton v Northampton on TV and online.

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When is Luton v Northampton?

Luton v Northampton will take place on Wednesday 15 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Luton v Northampton kick-off time

Luton v Northampton will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Luton v Northampton on?

Unfortunately, this game will not be broadcast live in the UK.

As the original fixture was scheduled to be played behind the 3pm blackout on Saturday 11 April, the rescheduled game cannot be broadcast under EFL rules.

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Is there a Luton v Northampton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Luton v Northampton on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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