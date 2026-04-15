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Channel 4 releases first look at new comedy series Make That Movie starring Last One Laughing favourite Sam Campbell
The former Taskmaster champion is looking to conjure up some movie magic.
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Published: Wednesday, 15 April 2026 at 10:00 am
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