Channel 4 has unveiled a first look at new comedy series Make That Movie, starring Taskmaster and Last One Laughing UK favourite Sam Campbell.

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The six-part series was first announced in 2024, and focuses on a hotshot director (Campbell) who scours the country for everyday people who have an idea for a feature film.

Sam and his team then race against the clock as they attempt to transform the idea into a film in just three days.

Starring alongside Campbell as his trusty crew of filmmakers are Lara Ricote (Mitchell and Webb Are Not Helping) as runner Jess, Aaron Chen (Fisk) as intimacy coordinator Sebastian, Helen Bauer (Am I Being Unreasonable?) as sound engineer Pat, and David Hargreaves (This Country) as cinematographer Winnie.

Ahead of its Channel 4 debut next month, take a look at some first-look images of Make That Movie, exclusive to Radio Times:

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Campbell previously said in a statement: "It's a bit like one of those shows where they fix up someone’s garden. But this is about something people genuinely care about – movie magic.

"Let’s be honest with ourselves, a garden has never grossed over a billion dollars at the box office…"

Meanwhile Charlie Perkins, head of comedy at Channel 4, commented: "Sam epitomises the colour, creativity and innovation that Channel 4 comedy stands for. He has an undeniable, completely unique and enormous comedy brain and is generous and tenacious in his artistry – the perfect figurehead for this new-era comedy gang-show. This is going to be fun."

Created by Campbell and directed by Don't Hug Me I'm Scared co-creator Joe Pelling, Make That Movie will air on Channel 4 next month.

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Campbell first came to prominence in the UK after winning the top prize at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2022. As well as Taskmaster and Last One Laughing UK, he has gone on to appear on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Would I Lie to You?, QI, The Big Fat Quiz of the Year and more.

Later this year, Campbell is touring the UK and Ireland with his Kid Giblet show, and tickets are still available via his website.

Make That Movie will air on Channel 4 next month.

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