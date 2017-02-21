Hold on to your frying pans, the Queen Vic’s pancake day race ends in peril next Tuesday on EastEnders with disastrous consequences for Ian Beale.

Following Polish night, Italian night and Burns night, now pancake day gets the Vic’s themed event treatment. Whitney takes charge as she’s keen to impress father-in-law Mick (no prizes for guessing why), and the fun run with frying pans is soon underway up Bridge Street (expect bus crash-levels of excitement...).

Despite his current health worries, eager Ian is gripped by his own competitive streak and is determined to take part. But seconds before the race begins, he receives a text urging him to call his doctor – putting Ian into panic mode to the point where he collapses as he approaches the finish line (although he doesn’t stand a chance with Kim on a mission to win).

Horrified Jane has had enough of her husband putting his head in the sand when it comes to his health, and makes the doctors’ appointment herself there and then.

With his wellbeing weighing on his mind, Jane then discovers Ian writing his will and tries to calm him down, encouraging him to put his anxieties aside and celebrate his upcoming birthday with a knees-up in the Vic on Friday.

Can his family rally round Ian? Or has the pancake day incident done too much damage...?

