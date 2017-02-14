On Valentine's Day we love to celebrate love, whether it's unrequited, forbidden or totally interstellar and this year we're on the hunt for the most beloved lovers in the League of Fandoms.

Our teams nominated their favourite in-fandom pairings on Facebook and Twitter and now they're going head to head for the League of Fandoms ChampionShip title. And if a team didn't nominate a pairing themselves, we selected one on their behalf.

It's time to find our ChampionShip - so get voting!