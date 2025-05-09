The eight-part series stars Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr as Keisha and Justin, former childhood friends who unexpectedly cross paths at a New Year's Eve party during their senior year of high school.

From that initial conversation, as they reacquaint themselves with the young adults they've grown into, their chemistry is instant, and before long, they can't envisage life without one another, such is the intoxicating power of young love.

But the course of true love never did run smooth...

"What resonates is the rite of passage: Taking all that you have learned up to whatever age and having your first choice of love outside that very safe place of familial love is very significant," said showrunner Mara Brock Akil (via Tudum).

"The first time you have sex, your first kiss, the first time you say 'I love you' — it resonated then, and it resonates now.

"When I was a young woman reading it, I had questions. Our children are exposed to so much more, and there’s so much data on them now at that age. Where are we providing that beautiful rite of passage [of first love] that they will remember forever?"

But are there plans to continue exploring that subject matter beyond the first eight episodes?

Read on for everything you need to know about a potential Forever season 2.

Has Forever been renewed for season 2?

Netflix has yet to announce if Forever will return for season 2.

When could a potential Forever season 2 release?

If another season is greenlit, we wouldn't expect it to arrive until 2026 at least.

But without previous release dates to go on, it's hard to predict when that could be.

Who could return for a potential Forever season 2?

This is Keisha and Justin's story, so if the drama is renewed we'd expect to see Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr reprise their roles.

The rest of the season 1 cast included:

Karen Pittman as Dawn

Wood Harris as Eric

Marvin Lawrence Winans III as Jaden

Xosha Roquemore as Shelly

Barry Shabaka Henley as George

Ali Gallo as Chloe

Niles Fitch as Darius

Paigion Walker as Tiffany

Adriyan Rae as Brittany

Xavier Mills as Christian

E’myri Crutchfield as Tammy

And there's also the potential for some new cast additions.

What could happen in a potential Forever season 2?

At the end of season 1, Keisha and Justin are on very different paths. She's heading off to Howard University, while he's taking a year out from North Weston to work on his music.

And the series could leave it there, with the pair of them living their separate lives.

But nobody on God's green Earth wants that – and it will undoubtedly be a huge hit for Netflix, which means showrunner Mara Brock Akil is likely to pen more episodes that bring them back together once more.

But how their relationship will develop remains to be seen.

Could the narrative jump forwards a number of years? And might that mean new actors taking on the roles of Keisha and Justin as they navigate their late 20s or beyond?

Is there a trailer for a potential Forever season 2?

Not yet, as the show hasn't been officially renewed. Trailers usually arrive in the month leading up to the premiere.

