Forever ending explained

By the start of episode 8, Justin is convinced that he won’t be getting back with Keisha as he still has not heard from her after leaving the ball 'in her court'.

Meanwhile, Keisha is talking to Chloe about the break-up in a nightclub bathroom, before they walk out and look across the room, only for Keisha to meets Justin’s eye at the New Year’s Eve Party.

They smile at each other and later FaceTime at the end of the night, when he apologises for his behaviour at the pool and they decide to give it another go as long as they stop arguing.

Surprisingly, what follows is a happy montage of Instagram-style posts of the couple, as the months pass by in 2019 without them having any further issues. In March, they celebrate Justin’s birthday, when he feels like a "lucky guy", and by May they’re still loved-up and attend Keisha’s lavish prom together at Coney Island.

They get into dance battles with other couples, hop back into take snaps in the photo booth and document the gorgeous night in their matching pink attire. As the alcohol starts to wane, Keisha and Justin ride the Ferris wheel and Justin reveals he’s been thinking about not going to North Weston (his college), but going to Howard with her next year, as he doesn’t want to be apart for four years.

Keisha is not thrilled by this suggestion and becomes distant, blaming it on being tired. Justin turns away to dismiss the idea as silly, as he sheds a tear as he thinks she doesn’t want him there.

Keisha explains that she got used to the idea of having her own life, independent to him at college, and was excited about excited about being able to share their different experiences with each other.

The next day, Justin has an early wake-up from his dad as he has an important pre-college meet later, while Eric quizzes him about prom the night before. As he drives to the event, Justin calls Keisha and apologises for his suggestion, as she forgives him and says she loves him, but isn’t as happy as she was before.

Justin enters the jam-packed hall searching for his mum, as Keisha leaves him a voicemail saying she doesn’t want to repeat history again and this time they should actually talk about their feelings with each other.

Meanwhile, Dawn introduces Justin to the dean at the college, who starts to ask Justin about his aspirations for North Weston and about his basketball skills. He struggles to get a word in edge ways, as his mum answers for him and Justin starts to disassociate from the experience, as his life has never been about what he wants, but what his mum has planned for him.

Forever ending explained

Do Keisha and Justin end up together?

Michael Cooper Jr as Justin Edwards and Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark. Netflix

When Keisha comes round later, the couple finally talk about their future. Justin admits that he can’t spend another four years at a school his mum picked out for him, but he also feels like he’s been clinging to Keisha and the idea of following her to Howard as he doesn’t know what he wants from his own life. He knows he wants Keisha, but they seem to be stuck in a loop.

Keisha agrees that he doesn’t want to go to Howard and it wouldn’t be the right fit, but panics as she worries he’s breaking up with her.

In the emotional conversation, Justin says he’s got to figure out who he is otherwise he’s going to keep making her his whole world. He says: "Maybe we weren’t meant to be together forever."

She starts to cry, as he says he has a lot to figure out and he doesn’t want to let her down any further, so things need to end now. Justin drives Keisha home, and during the agonisingly long (but beautifully shot) ride, the couple don’t speak.

When they reach Keisha’s house, Justin begs for her to say that he’s wrong and that they shouldn’t break up, but she doesn’t. Instead, Keisha encourages him to fight for himself and his future, if he won’t fight for them, to make the break-up worth it.

Justin suggests that instead of being destined for each other, they may have been destined to get each other out of this rut they’ve been in in their lives, especially at this pivotal point into adulthood. "Do the hard thing," she says as she encourages him to speak to his parents: "Don’t spend the next four years not being yourself."

They agree to not see each other for a while, both shed a few tears and Keisha leaves. At home, her mum comforts her. When Justin arrives home, he takes a moment to collect himself in the car, before he goes in and finds his parents celebrating as his dad is opening a new restaurant.

Even though he doesn’t want to bring the mood down, Justin is finally honest with his parents that he doesn’t want to go to North Weston, but instead wants to make music, and he’d only be going to college to make them happy. Dawn is frustrated and walks out, while his dad, Eric, is more sympathetic and says Justin could never lose their love.

What happens to Keisha?

Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark. Netflix

After the break-up, Keisha graduates from high school and at the ceremony gives a speech where she says she’s not the person who she was when she started at St Maria’s.

While college was initially the race she was running towards, she feels more herself for living in the moment and being supported by her extensive family, or her 'village'. She says as long as you have one person who brings you back to who you are and pushes you to do better then you can do anything.

Her grandfather, George, sheds a tear as he’s so proud, while half the audience erupts into cheers as her village is all in attendance.

Does Justin go to college?

Michael Cooper Jr as Justin Edwards. Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Netflix

Two months after their break-up, Justin is working with his friend on his music and bumps into Keisha. He reveals to her that he now works at CVS, but only to pay for his one-year music production engineering course himself.

He’s deferred his place to North Weston to take a year to work on his music, which is what he’s been doing all summer. Keisha says she’s proud of him and they seem to part ways, before he asks her for one final dinner before she leaves for Howard.

That evening, Justin asks if she hoped to bump into him when she came to the studio, which Keisha admits she might have done. He says that he always hopes to see her every day.

It’s clear there’s a lot of good feelings between them, the atmosphere is light and friendly. Justin gives her a going away present, before admitting that the real gift Keisha gave him was getting him out of the loop he was stuck in. He was trapped in a life he didn’t like and she helped him out, and also, by happy accident, helped him find his old songs and rebuild his passion for music.

At the end of the night, after an evening filled with laughter, they admit they’ll miss each other and he notices she’s still wearing the infinity necklace he gave her.

Justin kisses Keisha’s forehead and they linger close to each other’s faces, as though they might share a kiss. But Keisha turns and walks away, breaking the cycle and bringing their will-they-won’t-they relationship to a definitive end.

