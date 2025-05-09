The author "wasn’t sure that it could translate in this modern era, given how exposed young people are to sexuality and the topic of love", explained Akil.

But "all the questions we have to sort through — the first time you have sex, your first kiss, the first time you say 'I love you' — it resonated then, and it resonates now", she said of Keisha and Justin's relationship.

But not only will viewers not be able to get enough of the central romance, you'll have the drama's soundtrack on repeat for weeks.

From Frank Ocean to Janelle Monae, enjoy the full tracklist below.

Forever soundtrack

Episode 1

Prone - Masego

Painted on Canvas - Gregory Porter

Bad and Boujee - Migos (feat Lil Uzi Vert)

Enter the Dragon - King Cooley & DopeNorTeria

Blurry Now - Caroline Kingsbury

Nana - Diamond Platnumz (feat Flavour)

Big Win - Perfect Time

Within - Daft Punk

Flow - Nomad Sound (feat OTWO)

Might Be - Anderson .Paak

Time Moves Slow - BADBADNOTGOOD (feat Sam Herring)

Light and Soul - Foam Collective

Pretty Ugly - Tierra Whack

Episode 2



See You Again - Tyler, The Creator (feat Kali Uchis)

Free - Deniece Williams

Call Me - NEIKED (feat MIMI)

Drowning - A Boogie wit da Hoodie (feat Kodak Black)

Love Scars 3 - Trippie Redd

Juice - Lady Leshurr

New Love - Victoria Monet

Butterfly Effect - Travis Scott

Episode 3

Michael Cooper Jr as Justin Edwards and Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark. ELIZABETH MORRIS/Netflix

Imperfections - Starrah & Diplo

Grinding All My Life - Nipsey Hussle

Can’t - Naaz

Wow - Nick Jordan

Focus - HER

XO Tour Llif3 - Lil Uzi Vert

Plain Jane - A$AP Ferg

While We’re Young - Jhene Aiko

Gangsta - Kehlani

Episode 4



Share You with No One Else - Eric Bellinger

Right to It - Jackie’s Boy

Normal Girl - SZA

Money Longer - Lil Uzi Vert

Girls Need Love - Summer Walker & Drake

Tomorrow’s Interlude - Until Tomorrow (feat Halle Burnett)

Episode 5



This Feeling - Alabama Shakes

Make Me Feel - Janelle Monae

Do 4 Love - Snoh Aalegra

Into the Ether - Leif Vollebekk

Burn Rubber on Me (Why You Wanna Hurt Me) - The Gap Band

Blessed - Daniel Caesar

Moonlight - XXXTentacion

So Lately - PHARAOH, Andrew R Beckner, NOMAD

Episode 6

Michael Cooper Jr as Justin Edwards and Lovie Simone as Keisha Clark. Netflix

Japanese Denim - Daniel Caesar

New Whip, Who Dis? - Daz Rinko

8TEEN - Khalid

No Stressin' - Charles A Johnson Jr & Nomad Sound

If You Love It - Naomi August

River - Leon Bridges

Good Friends - Black Roses

Bitta - Eskeerdo

Episode 7

Tadow - Masego & FKJ

Big Dawg - Quise.B

Nuttin' but Love - Heavy D & The Boyz

Time - Ruby Jay

One Wish (For Christmas) - Whitney Houston

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Leslie Odom Jr

Feels Like Summer - Childish Gambino

Eventually - Nick Jordan

Episode 8

YOU'RE THE ONE (feat Syd) - KAYTRANADA

I'm the One (feat Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper) - DJ Khaled

My Type - Saweetie

Every Kind of Way (HER Remix) - Wale

Just Ain't Gonna Work Out - Mayer Hawthorne

I Don't Mean To - Sabrina Claudio

DO 4 LOVE - Snoh Aalegra

You're the Only Thing I've Got Going for Me - Bill Wright

Moon River - Frank Ocean

Forever is available to stream on Netflix.

