Forever soundtrack: Full tracklist for Netflix romantic drama
From Frank Ocean to Janelle Monae.
Judy Blume's 1975 novel Forever has been given a new lease of life courtesy of Netflix and showrunner Mara Brock Akil, who has transported the story of two high school seniors who fall head over heels for one another into the context of today.
"It is gratifying to know that, 50 years after its release, the love story at the core of Forever is still resonating with audiences," said Blume (via Tudum).
The author "wasn’t sure that it could translate in this modern era, given how exposed young people are to sexuality and the topic of love", explained Akil.
But "all the questions we have to sort through — the first time you have sex, your first kiss, the first time you say 'I love you' — it resonated then, and it resonates now", she said of Keisha and Justin's relationship.
But not only will viewers not be able to get enough of the central romance, you'll have the drama's soundtrack on repeat for weeks.
From Frank Ocean to Janelle Monae, enjoy the full tracklist below.
Forever soundtrack
Episode 1
- Prone - Masego
- Painted on Canvas - Gregory Porter
- Bad and Boujee - Migos (feat Lil Uzi Vert)
- Enter the Dragon - King Cooley & DopeNorTeria
- Blurry Now - Caroline Kingsbury
- Nana - Diamond Platnumz (feat Flavour)
- Big Win - Perfect Time
- Within - Daft Punk
- Flow - Nomad Sound (feat OTWO)
- Might Be - Anderson .Paak
- Time Moves Slow - BADBADNOTGOOD (feat Sam Herring)
- Light and Soul - Foam Collective
- Pretty Ugly - Tierra Whack
Episode 2
- See You Again - Tyler, The Creator (feat Kali Uchis)
- Free - Deniece Williams
- Call Me - NEIKED (feat MIMI)
- Drowning - A Boogie wit da Hoodie (feat Kodak Black)
- Love Scars 3 - Trippie Redd
- Juice - Lady Leshurr
- New Love - Victoria Monet
- Butterfly Effect - Travis Scott
Episode 3
- Imperfections - Starrah & Diplo
- Grinding All My Life - Nipsey Hussle
- Can’t - Naaz
- Wow - Nick Jordan
- Focus - HER
- XO Tour Llif3 - Lil Uzi Vert
- Plain Jane - A$AP Ferg
- While We’re Young - Jhene Aiko
- Gangsta - Kehlani
Episode 4
- Share You with No One Else - Eric Bellinger
- Right to It - Jackie’s Boy
- Normal Girl - SZA
- Money Longer - Lil Uzi Vert
- Girls Need Love - Summer Walker & Drake
- Tomorrow’s Interlude - Until Tomorrow (feat Halle Burnett)
Episode 5
- This Feeling - Alabama Shakes
- Make Me Feel - Janelle Monae
- Do 4 Love - Snoh Aalegra
- Into the Ether - Leif Vollebekk
- Burn Rubber on Me (Why You Wanna Hurt Me) - The Gap Band
- Blessed - Daniel Caesar
- Moonlight - XXXTentacion
- So Lately - PHARAOH, Andrew R Beckner, NOMAD
Episode 6
- Japanese Denim - Daniel Caesar
- New Whip, Who Dis? - Daz Rinko
- 8TEEN - Khalid
- No Stressin' - Charles A Johnson Jr & Nomad Sound
- If You Love It - Naomi August
- River - Leon Bridges
- Good Friends - Black Roses
- Bitta - Eskeerdo
Episode 7
- Tadow - Masego & FKJ
- Big Dawg - Quise.B
- Nuttin' but Love - Heavy D & The Boyz
- Time - Ruby Jay
- One Wish (For Christmas) - Whitney Houston
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas - Leslie Odom Jr
- Feels Like Summer - Childish Gambino
- Eventually - Nick Jordan
Episode 8
- YOU'RE THE ONE (feat Syd) - KAYTRANADA
- I'm the One (feat Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper) - DJ Khaled
- My Type - Saweetie
- Every Kind of Way (HER Remix) - Wale
- Just Ain't Gonna Work Out - Mayer Hawthorne
- I Don't Mean To - Sabrina Claudio
- DO 4 LOVE - Snoh Aalegra
- You're the Only Thing I've Got Going for Me - Bill Wright
- Moon River - Frank Ocean
Forever is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
