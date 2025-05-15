Car Share star Sian Gibson's Power of Parker confirms season 2 start date on BBC
Conleth Hill, Sian Gibson and Rosie Cavaliero are back for another run of the Stockport-set sitcom.
Stockport-set sitcom The Power of Parker has revealed its return date for season 2 – with the new run set to begin on BBC One on Friday 30th May at 9:30pm.
All six episodes of the second season – which sees Conleth Hill, Sian Gibson and Rosie Cavaliero reprise their roles from the first outing – will also be available as a box set on BBC iPlayer from that date.
The first episode is titled Out on the Razz, and the brief synopsis provided by the BBC reads: "Parker’s are up for an award! Diane is a bag of nerves so Kath tags along for support. Martin swallows his pride and gets a manual job. Nobody’s night turns out as planned."
Set in the 1990s, the first season introduced us to Martin Parker (Hill), an entrepreneur and local Z-lister who faced comeuppance when his mistress Kath (Gibson) and wife Diane (Cavaliero) teamed up to bring him down.
The new run picks up two years later, with the official synopsis teasing: "It’s 1992, the queen is in the midst of her annus horribilis, John Major is the new PM, and Whitney’s I Will Always Love You is stuck at number one.
"Up in Stockport, Kath (Sian Gibson), Martin (Conleth Hill) and Diane (Rosie Cavaliero) are just trying their best to get along."
It continues: "Martin Parker has hit rock bottom and is desperate to get his reputation back, Diane is adjusting to single life and running a business, while Kath is getting her happily ever after with her man by her side and is working on rekindling a relationship with her sister.
"She’s on a mission to sort things out for her sister and her man, but her interfering does the opposite and jeopardises everything. They will need to depend on each other now more than ever, but who do they trust?"
In our three-star review of the first season, RadioTimes.com's Drama Editor Abby Robinson remarked of the show: "The Power of Parker is an amalgam of premises we've seen before, but that didn't dampen my enjoyment.
"There are a number of laugh out loud moments scattered throughout and a string of committed performances from a cast who are clearly having a ball."
The Power of Parker returns to BBC One on Friday 30th May at 9:30pm.
