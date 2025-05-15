As best man to Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), Mack refuses to trust Aaron's husband-to-be John, and this week he became determined to beat the medic at a game of paintball for the stag party.

Although Mack knows there's more to John than the rest of the villagers can see, he is unaware of what John is hiding – but viewers know that the latter has been bringing characters to the brink of death in order to play the saviour.

This hero complex led to the death of Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter), while John also disposed of evil Anthony Fox's (Nicholas Day) body and failed to tell Aaron, and everyone else involved, where it is.

In the coming weeks, Aaron is set on marrying John, having forgiven him for lying that his ex, Aidan Moore, is still alive and in a coma.

On the day of the stag, Mack was excited for the activities ahead, but his sister Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) ordered him to return to Butler's Farm to empty the slurry pit.

John came by to ensure Mack got his memo that there should be no bad feeling between them for Aaron's sake, but that didn't stop John from making a veiled threat that "accidents can happen" as the group set off for paintballing.

This left Mack even more determined to win, and he and Team Aaron emerged victorious before moving the party onto the Woolpack.

There, wedding planner and Aaron's cousin Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) revealed that the grooms would need a change of venue, thanks to Home Farm's insurance issues after Joe Tate's (Ned Porteous) 'accident'.

John saved the day (again) by securing the village hall for the ceremony, before giving a speech about his love for Aaron.

Meanwhile, Mack got steadily more drunk and, upon leaving the pub, branded John an "oddball" to his face, adding that he made Mack's skin crawl.

Mack's gut told him that John's behaviour was a "macho front", and warned it was only a matter of time before Aaron saw through John just like he did.

John's face darkened, and when a very tipsy Aaron made an unwitting comment about Mack's dislike of John, it spurred John on to take revenge on Mack.

What has John done and how will it affect Mack?

Viewers can watch the drama unfold now on ITVX, or wait for the hour-long instalment of Emmerdale to air at 7:30pm on ITV.

Next week, John faces a panic when his secrets begin to unravel, while Mack is in turmoil. Just how far will John go to protect his future?

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.