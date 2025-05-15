911 season 9 release date speculation and latest news
The hit drama shows no signs of slowing down.
One of their core members might have met an untimely fate, but the emergency responders of 911 push on – with a ninth season now confirmed to be in the works.
The US procedural series, devised by prolific producer Ryan Murphy, has only grown in recent years as more and more people have discovered it on global streaming platform Disney+.
As a result, Disney's head of television is now hinting that it could conceivably go on for several more years, amid disproven rumours that ABC would be winding down some of its longest-running dramas.
Angela Bassett lends 911 some particular star power, with the Black Panther and American Horror Story alum putting in a strong lead performance as LAPD sergeant Athena Grant – who was dealt a devastating blow in season 8.
If you're excited for more from the 911 team, here's everything we know so far about season 9.
911 season 9 release date speculation
There's no confirmed premiere date for 911 season 9 just yet, but we'd expect the show to return to its usual September start date.
The procedural is typically a key returning show in the autumn months, but has moved to other months on a few occasions, such as in 2024 when the Hollywood strikes pushed it to a belated March date.
And in reassuring news for fans, Disney Television president Craig Erwich has suggested we aren't near the end of 911, despite the drama series already running longer than most live-action scripted shows can aspire to.
Discussing 911 and fellow ABC hits Grey's Anatomy and The Rookie, he said (via Deadline): "Those may be quote-unquote 'older shows' in terms of how many seasons, but what we're seeing is new generations of fans coming in and discovering these shows.
"Those shows continue to recruit new viewers and stay fresh, and they stay current in the storytelling. So we don't really consider them older shows."
Erwich added: "They’re young and spry and vibrant and continue to deliver performance and a lot of joy and entertainment to those viewers."
911 season 9 cast speculation
ABC is yet to announce the full cast of 911 season 9, but we do know that several of the key players will be back for the next episodes, including legendary actor Angela Bassett as Athena Grant.
Here's a round-up of the confirmed returning cast members so far:
- Angela Bassett as Athena Grant
- Oliver Stark as Evan 'Buck' Buckley
- Aisha Hinds as Henrietta 'Hen' Wilson
- Kenneth Choi as Howard 'Chimney' Han
- Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han
- Ryan Guzman as Edmundo 'Eddie' Díaz
- Gavin McHugh as Christopher 'Chris' Díaz
- Tracie Toms as Karen Wilson
- Declan Pratt as Denny Wilson
- Bryan Safi as Josh Russo
- Brian Thompson as Vincent Gerrard
- Askyler Bell as Mara Driskell
911 season 9 plot theories
It's not yet clear exactly what 911 season 9 will be about, with each season tackling a wide array of week-by-week cases and overarching character arcs.
That said, it's likely the show will deal with the fallout of the dramatic season 8 finale, which saw the team respond to a frightening building collapse, which requires them to put aside recent fractures caused by the death of Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause).
On the void he's left behind, co-star Oliver Stark (who plays Buck) told TVLine: "I don’t quite know what it’s going to look like. Obviously they're going to need a new captain. I don’t know if that's going to be [an] internal or external [hire].
"Either way you do that leads to a period of readjustment and figuring out new dynamics. It's going to be an uncertain time as we move into season 9."
Is there a 911 season 9 trailer?
Not yet. We'll update this page once any new footage drops.
911 is available to stream on Disney+.
