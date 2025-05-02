The latest episode, Lab Rats, has had fans across the globe talking after that devastating moment, and for those in the UK, they'll certainly want to know when the next episode will be released.

How many episodes are there in 911 season 8?

Angela Bassett as Athena Grant. Disney/Justin Stephens

There will be a total of 18 episodes in 911 season 8, and there are just three more to go before the season finale for those watching in the UK.

But fan's needn't worry, as the procedural drama has been renewed for season 9.

911 season 8 release schedule: When are new episodes out in the UK?

911 airs weekly on Disney+ in the UK. The first half of season 8 was released every Thursday before moving to a weekly Friday release.

The UK release of 911 was two weeks behind the US, so there is a slight delay, with the US having already aired episode 16.

Episode 1 - Thursday 17th October 2024 (out now)

Episode 2 - Thursday 24th October 2024 (out now)

Episode 3 - Thursday 30th October 2024 (out now)

Episode 4 - Thursday 6th November 2024 (out now)

Episode 5 - Thursday 13th November 2024 (out now)

Episode 6 - Thursday 20th November 2024 (out now)

Episode 7 - Thursday 27th November 2024 (out now)

Episode 8 - Thursday 4th December 2024 (out now)

Episode 9 - Friday 21st March 2025 (out now)

Episode 10 - Friday 28th March 2025 (out now)

Episode 11 - Friday 4th April 2025 (out now)

Episode 12 - Friday 11th April 2025 (out now)

Episode 13 - Friday 18th April 2025 (out now)

Episode 14 - Friday 25th April 2025 (out now)

Episode 15 - Friday 2nd May 2025 (out now)

Episode 16 - Friday 9th May 2025

Episode 17 - Friday 16th May 2025

Episode 18 - Friday 23rd May 2025

When is 911 season 8 episode 16 out on Disney+ in the UK?

The upcoming episode, titled The Last Alarm, will be released on Friday 9th May 2025.

