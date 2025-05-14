But if you find yourself more of a binge-watcher, you're in luck, as the series will be released as a box set on BBC iPlayer, with all six episodes readily available!

Some of the thrilling stories include that of a Spinosaurus, the largest carnivorous dinosaur to ever roam the earth, a youthful Triceratops battling a ravenous T rex in North America and a lonely giant Lusotitan risking it all for love in Portugal.

"I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this exciting new reimagining of Walking with Dinosaurs," Carvel said in a statement.

"The BBC is a world leader in creating groundbreaking and innovative science programming which I've admired all my life, so I'm incredibly excited to be a part of the team bringing the stories of these prehistoric creatures to life."

With new cutting-edge science, experts can reveal how the dinosaurs lived, hunted, fought and died more accurately than ever before.

And with the use of state-of-the-art visual effects, each episode will undoubtedly grip viewers with all new dinosaur drama.

Jack Bootle, senior head of specialist factual commissioning, said: "This series shows how dinosaurs really lived - and the true story is more dramatic, intense, and surprising than anything Hollywood could dream up. Using the latest science and stunning visuals, we’re bringing their world to life like never before."

Meanwhile, Andrew Cohen, executive producer at the BBC Studios Science Unit, added: "We are incredibly excited to be bringing Walking with Dinosaurs to a whole new generation of audiences around the world.

"Brought to life with the very latest cutting-edge science, world-class VFX and the world’s best science storytellers, this is the ultimate dinosaur show.

"Partnering with PBS and our other co-producers around the world, ZDF and France Télévisions, this is ambitious, entertaining, factual television that will have audiences having their hearts in their mouth one moment and their minds blown the next."

Walking with Dinosaurs begins on Sunday 25th May at 6:25pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

