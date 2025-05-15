This time, he will not fail, whatever it costs him.

"He can’t let it go," said Jason Watkins. "Now he feels he must resolve this case before he dies, really.

"Our man Huw is not at peace, and I don’t think he ever will be until this man is caught."

But does he succeed? Or does The Ripton Stalker remain undefeated?

Read on to find out how The Game concluded.

The Game ending explained

In the least surprising turn ever, Patrick Harbottle was revealed to be The Ripton Stalker, a confession he himself made to Huw in episode 2, after he’d spiked his drink.

But of course, that was no surprise to the retired detective, who’d known all along who he was dealing with, while Patrick, of course, had always been wise to Huw’s suspicions, which he fed off, tumour-like.

For those expecting a big twist – that Huw had made a horrible mistake and Patrick was in fact innocent, or there were two stalkers, a neighbour, perhaps – you might have felt slightly disappointed.

But while there were certainly plenty of shocking moments, The Game was less concerned with pulling the rug out from underneath viewers and more interested in the psychological warfare between Huw and Patrick, hence the show title being changed from Catch You Later, which is Patrick's catchphrase, to The Game.

But who emerged victorious?

Robson Green as Patrick and Jason Watkins as Huw. 5

Huw’s family initially believed that he was on the brink of another mental breakdown, while their neighbours had all succumbed to Patrick’s charm. Well, all except one.

Paul was highly suspicious of the repairman and took it upon himself to steal a briefcase from his house, which Huw believed contained irrefutable proof that Patrick was the stalker. But yet again, he was one step ahead.

The case, which was inscribed with Huw’s initials and had his fingerprints all over it, contained countless photographs of Ruth, one of Patrick’s previous victims, who had miraculously managed to escape his clutches last time.

This time, however, she wasn’t so lucky and her bloody corpse was uncovered by the police.

But it was Huw they had their suspicions about given his recent interactions with Ruth and a troubling message he left on her answering machine while they were inspecting the scene of the crime.

Patrick also very nearly succeeded in framing Huw for Paul’s murder. He used one of the ex-detective’s kitchen knives to fatally stab him while Huw, who was the first to discover his body and subsequently ended up covered in his blood after trying to save him, was led away in handcuffs.

But unbeknownst to Huw, he had a secret weapon: his daughter, Margot, who had discarded any doubts she once had about her dad and set about trying to clear his name by breaking into Patrick’s repair shop in the hope of uncovering the smoking gun. But she very nearly met her maker when Patrick arrived and then attacked her.

Thankfully, Huw’s former colleague Jenny arrived just in the nick of time to prevent any physical harm coming to her. But once again, Patrick evaded capture.

Yet, all was not lost. His attack on Margot meant that Huw, who was being held by the police, had very clearly been framed and was subsequently released, leaving him free to bring that son of a gun down.

Robson Green plays Patrick Harbottle. 5

After luring Patrick into his basement, they engaged in a war of words, each taunting the other, before a struggle broke out and Huw was stabbed.

It was at that moment that Jenny, along with some backup police officers, burst into the room and arrested Patrick, in turn bringing The Ripton Stalker's reign of terror to an end.

But what about Huw? Was it also the end for him?

When we last left him, he was lying in his wife's arms while they waited for the paramedics to arrive, but it didn't look good.

"So sorry it took me so long," he said. "But I got there in the end."

After the horror he's endured, a happy and peaceful retirement is the least he deserves. But the expression on both Huw and Alice's faces suggest that he may well have reached the end of the road.

The Game airs on 5.

