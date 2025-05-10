The "cat and mouse thriller" centres around former detective Huw Miller (Watkins), who starts to believe that his new neighbour Patrick Harbottle (Green) could be the so-called Ripton Stalker – a serial killer that he failed to catch in an unsolved case that has tormented him since.

That leads to plenty of tense moments as the pair get closer and get to know each other better, as seen in an exclusive clip for Radio Times readers revealed yesterday.

It is not just Miller who will be trying to unravel the mystery, as, in an interview on The One Show, Green has teased that the audience will have to piece together the puzzle themselves.

He explained: "It's about a retired detective, played by the amazing Jason Watkins, who believes this new neighbour, Patrick Harbottle, is a serial killer he failed to catch. Cue this game of psychological chess, and it will keep the audience guessing.

"Is Patrick Harbottle, this new neighbour, just a charming guy, or is he a pathological liar? Is he a person who tortures people psychologically before he kills them, and he kills them with kindness?

"He works in a local repair shop because he likes things that are broken."

He added: "It's on over four nights and, as I say, I think it will keep people guessing. It is a fantastic cast and Jason is one of my favourite actors. It was brilliant to film. We filmed it in Spain and it was brilliant."

Robson Green as Patrick and Jason Watkins as Huw. 5

Green has taken on so many well-loved roles over the years, but has revealed that he loved taking on a different challenge for The Game and working alongside Watkins.

"I loved the fact that I was allowed to fake sincerity," he said. "To fake sincerity, you have to know what is genuine. Love to fake the charm, but love to keep the audience guessing all the time.

"Working alongside Jason Watkins is an absolute honour; he's one of my favourite actors, and throughout this piece, you're wondering if that couple is going to crumble because it affects their marriage and his life, and that begins to unravel.

"I liked enjoying faking the sincerity as well. That was really nice to play. That's what attracted me to it."

The Game premieres on 5 at 9pm on Monday 12th May 2025.

