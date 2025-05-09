In an exclusive clip of the upcoming series for RadioTimes.com readers, Huw and Patrick head out for a game of golf, but there is a lot more to it than meets the eye as it's clear they both have ulterior motives.

As Patrick gets ready to play, he is met with a flurry of questions from Huw before they play a game of 20 questions, and things turn eerie very quickly.

Robson Green as Patrick in The Game. David Herranz & Unai Mateo / Clapperboard Studios / 5 Broadcasting Limited

When Huw asks if he's wrong to have a hunch about Patrick knowing a lot about him, Patrick responds: "No. No you're not. I'm not being honest with you, I Googled you. I read all about that terrible case, I am so sorry.

"It must be awful living with that. Not knowing who he is, where he is, what he's doing. That would drive me crazy!"

Wanting to know what Patrick was getting at, he soon delivered a dark blow: "Are you over it yet?"

Jason Watkins as Huw in The Game. David Herranz & Unai Mateo / Clapperboard Studios / 5 Broadcasting Limited

"The cast and mouse dynamic is really good," Watkins told Deadline of the series, and Green added: "It's a game where these two men are almost stalking each other."

"The way Patrick says 'catch you later' triggers something within Huw, who thinks he has his man," Green told the publication.

"Patrick is over-friendly, and Huw feels everything is not quite what it seems. Very quickly you realise there is a game being played, but is Patrick a stalker and is Huw on the right track or spiralling out of control psychologically?"

He continued: "The amazing thing that plays out in this series is the capitulation of Huw, played beautifully by Jason, and whether Patrick is just a friendly guy concerned about his welfare, or if he is psychologically torturing him."

The four-part series begins on Monday 12th May at 9pm on 5, and will air across consecutive nights until the finale on Thursday 15th May.

The Game premieres on 5 at 9pm on Monday 12th May 2025.

