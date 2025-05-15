The series stars Jones (Vigil) and Whittaker (Doctor Who) as a "complex duo" named Bert and Sam, "whose intertwined past resurfaces in the setting of Southern Spain after a decade of separation".

The synopsis for the series teases: "As Sam has sought a low-key life, Bert’s release from a Spanish prison for compassionate reasons reignites her ambition for one final, significant score. On the pretext of one final, multi-million-pound art heist, Bert attempts to lure Sam out of retirement, but at what cost?"

It continues: "Can Sam stay one step ahead of her former friend, who is clearly capable of treachery? Or will the push and pull of their toxic friendship see them both ruined before they are able to pull off the job?"

Talisa García and Elizabeth Berrington. Joseph Sinclair/Faye Thomas

García has been cast as a character called Miss Take, described as "a smart, funny, and acerbic Spanish trans woman in her fifties who hosts drag bingo at the club on the Costa del Sol", while Berrington will play "a sharp-witted and sharp-mouthed magician’s assistant" named Jackie Diamond.

Meanwhile, Gill plays Bilal, "an idiosyncratic Bradford loner" who also happens to be the world’s greatest forger, and Cooke takes on the role of Deegs, a money lender who tracks Bilal to Spain.

There are also roles for Nansi Nsue (The Mallorca Files) as Amaya, a determined Spanish cop and working mum, Lee Boardman (Enola Holmes) as Jackie’s narcissistic magician husband Craig, and Abdul Salis (The Wheel of Time) as Mateo, Miss Take’s husband.

The cast is rounded out by Thais Martin (Coolie), Kate Fleetwood (Harlots) and Javier Taboada (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon).

Jones created the series alongside Anne-Marie O’Connor – after the pair's previous collaboration on another ITV drama, Maryland – with O'Connor writing all of the six episodes.

Frauds will air on ITV1 and ITVX later in 2025.

