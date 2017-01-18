"Hello, we're live from ITV studios - and today, I'm filming a wedding." With those words Emmerdale actor Ryan Hawley sent #Robron fans into meltdown, what with his statement hinting that Robert and Aaron's nuptials are just around the corner.

Yes, the ITV soap looks to be in the midst of filming the pair's big day and although Hawley was all smiles in his message, it seems as though fans can get big drama before Robert and Aaron get the chance to say, "I do".

Speaking recently to RadioTimes.com, actor Danny Miller said that Aaron and Robert's wedding day would be thrown into jeopardy, commenting: "You’ll be wondering whether the wedding will happen at all.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

