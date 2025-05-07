The goal is for Suchet to gain a deeper understanding of the writer whose work he so admires and knows intimately, having spent more than two decades as her famous French detective.

You'll get to see how that mission goes when Travels with Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet premieres on More4 at 9pm on Wednesday 21st May 2025.

When the project was announced, Suchet said: "I feel that [Christie] will be sitting on my shoulders at every moment, urging me on to share her passion for knowledge, travel, archeology and, of course, mystery."

Later, after his odyssey was complete, he reflected (via Deadline): "I was learning about the character of a young lady who loved surfing, who loved socialising, who actually, when her early stories were published, would willingly give press interviews.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"She was vivacious. On board the ship, she openly writes in her diary that she was kept up into the early hours with one of the officers on board. The Agatha Christie that I was discovering during my journey was happy. She was a little bit flirty."

He concluded: "I wish I’d met her."

Suchet recently returned to the screen after years away, co-starring in Channel 5 thriller The Au Pair earlier this year, where he appeared opposite Beyond Paradise star Sally Bretton.

The actor has said that he would never play Poirot in a story written by somebody other than Agatha Christie, but would be interested in revisiting The ABC Murders as a feature film (following ITV's 1992 adaptation – which came early in his tenure).

Travels with Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet is coming to More4 at 9pm on Wednesday 21st May 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.