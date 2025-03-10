Although Zoe doesn't initially feel the need for an au pair, Sandrine seems like a much-needed breath of fresh air. That is, until things start to take more of a sinister turn after she gets closer to the family.

However, things start to unravel for Zoe as she deals with mounting pressure, work mishaps and personal problems. As well as Bretton leading the cast as Zoe and Lupin star Ludmilla Makowski starring as Sandrine, Poirot legend David Suchet stars as Zoe's father, George.

Speaking about his role in The Au Pair, Suchet told Radio Times magazine: "The Au Pair was the first thing I had to do, it was a real page-turner. Other roles I was offered were nice, but repetitious and not quite challenging enough."

But who's who in The Au Pair? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the cast of the new Channel 5 drama.

The Au Pair cast: Full list of characters and actors in Channel 5 drama

The full cast list for The Au Pair is as follows, scroll on to find out more about the characters and where you've seen the actors previously.

Sally Bretton as Zoe Dalton

David Suchet as George

Ludmilla Makowski as Sandrine

Kenny Doughty as Chris Dalton

Virginie Ledoyen as Marie

Margot Pue as Amber

Ripley Barden as Noah

Lesley Molony as Lydia

Sally Bretton as Zoe Dalton

Sally Bretton as Zoe in The Au Pair. Channel 5

Who is Zoe? A successful tailor with her own thriving business, Zoe enjoys a seemingly perfect life until everything starts to slowly go wrong after the arrival of new au pair, Sandrine.

Where have I seen Sally Bretton? Bretton is known for her roles in Not Going Out and Green Wing, as well as Death in Paradise and its spin-off Beyond Paradise as Martha Lloyd. She has also featured in The Bill, Lewis, My Family and Agatha Raisin.

David Suchet as George

David Suchet as George in The Au Pair. Channel 5/Bernard Walsh

Who is George? George is Zoe's father who lives next door because of his diabetes. His daughter worries about him, checking up on him and his medication regularly but he thinks he knows best as a former doctor himself.

Where have I seen David Suchet? Suchet is perhaps best known for his role as Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie's Poirot but has also starred in The Phoenix and the Carpet, NCS: Manhunt and His Dark Materials. He has also starred in Press, Urban Myths and American Assassin.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ludmilla Makowski as Sandrine

Ludmilla Makowski as Sandrine in The Au Pair. Channel 5

Who is Sandrine? Sandrine is an enigmatic figure who arrives in the English countryside from France, seemingly intent on ingratiating herself into Zoe's life. She fakes her identity in order to be accepted for the au pair job – but what is her motivation for doing so?

Where have I seen Ludmilla Makowski? Makowski makes her British TV acting debut in The Au Pair but is best known for her role as the young Claire Laurent in Netflix's Lupin. She has also starred in Anthracite, On Trial and has also competed in France's version of The Voice.

Kenny Doughty as Chris Dalton

Kenny Doughty as Chris in The Au Pair. Channel 5

Who is Chris? Chris is a successful doctor who cares deeply for his family, even if his children and Zoe are going through some stepmother teething problems. A previous loss has made him wary of ever putting his loved ones (especially Zoe) at risk.

Where have I seen Kenny Doughty? Doughty is perhaps best known for his role as DS Aiden Healy in Vera but has also starred in Stella, Snowpiercer and Coronation Street.

Margot Pue as Amber

Margot Pue as Amber in The Au Pair. Channel 5

Who is Amber? Amber is Chris's daughter, who hasn't made life particularly easy for Zoe since she became her stepmother years ago. She's hiding some things of her own, but is immediately suspicious of new au pair Sandrine.

Where have I seen Margot Pue? Pue has also featured in Heartstopper.

Ripley Barden as Noah

Ripley Barden as Noah in The Au Pair. Channel 5

Who is Noah? Noah is Amber's younger brother and unlike his sister, gets on well with Zoe, their stepmother. A bike accident pulls Sandrine into their lives and soon, she becomes someone who Noah can count on.

Where have I seen Ripley Barden? The Au Pair is Barden's TV acting debut.

The Au Pair premieres on Channel 5 on Monday 10th March 2025 at 9pm.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.