Things quickly take a turn for the worse, when the au pair hired to help with caring for Zoe's two children begins enacting a scheme of her own with terrifying consequences.

The full synopsis, courtesy of Channel 5, reads: "Zoe Dalton is a woman who seems to have it all: a successful business, a happy marriage, two beautiful step-children and a stunning house in the idyllic countryside.

"When a mysterious au pair enters Zoe's home with her own hidden agenda, Zoe is unwittingly propelled on a journey that will unearth a terrible truth and which will threaten to destroy everything she holds dear."

Check out the trailer for Channel 5's The Au Pair at the top of this page, ahead of the mystery thriller's premiere at 9pm on Monday 10th March 2025.

The cast of Channel 5's The Au Pair. Bernard Walsh/Channel 5

Suchet has been absent from our TV screens for several years, with his last gig being a voice role in the first season of His Dark Materials and a live-action appearance in Mike Bartlett drama Press.

On the absence, he told Radio Times magazine: "The Au Pair was the first thing I had to do [since then], it was a real page-turner. Other roles I was offered were nice, but repetitious and not quite challenging enough."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Au Pair premieres on Channel 5 on Monday 10th March 2025. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Ad

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.