David Suchet and Beyond Paradise star in sinister trailer for The Au Pair
The series comes from Desperate Measures writer Michael Foott and The Good Ship Murder's Andy Bayliss.
Channel 5 has dropped a suspenseful trailer for its upcoming drama The Au Pair, which sees the life of a successful woman thrown into chaos by an invasive house guest.
Sally Bretton (of Beyond Paradise and Not Going Out fame) leads the cast as Zoe Dalton, a business professional who moves into a beautiful home next door to her father (played by Agatha Christie's Poirot star David Suchet).
Things quickly take a turn for the worse, when the au pair hired to help with caring for Zoe's two children begins enacting a scheme of her own with terrifying consequences.
The full synopsis, courtesy of Channel 5, reads: "Zoe Dalton is a woman who seems to have it all: a successful business, a happy marriage, two beautiful step-children and a stunning house in the idyllic countryside.
"When a mysterious au pair enters Zoe's home with her own hidden agenda, Zoe is unwittingly propelled on a journey that will unearth a terrible truth and which will threaten to destroy everything she holds dear."
Check out the trailer for Channel 5's The Au Pair at the top of this page, ahead of the mystery thriller's premiere at 9pm on Monday 10th March 2025.
Suchet has been absent from our TV screens for several years, with his last gig being a voice role in the first season of His Dark Materials and a live-action appearance in Mike Bartlett drama Press.
On the absence, he told Radio Times magazine: "The Au Pair was the first thing I had to do [since then], it was a real page-turner. Other roles I was offered were nice, but repetitious and not quite challenging enough."
The Au Pair premieres on Channel 5 on Monday 10th March 2025. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
