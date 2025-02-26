But when Zoe hires French au pair Sandrine (Ludmilla Makowski), she triggers an unsettling shift in the household.

The new series is coming to Channel 5 on Monday 10th March at 9pm, as it promises to delve "into the complexities of family, trust and hidden truths, against the backdrop of the picturesque British countryside".

Episodes will air across four nights, with the finale airing on Thursday 13th March at 9pm.

The cast of Channel 5's The Au Pair. Bernard Walsh/Channel 5

The series is penned by Michael Foott (Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama) and Andy Bayliss (The Good Ship Murder), and has been directed by Oonagh Kearney (Obituary).

Back when the series was announced, the Deputy Chief Content Officer of Channel 5, Sebastian Cardwell, called the series a "truly international collaboration" with French company Pernel Media, which has produced it.

For many TV crime buffs, Suchet is instantly recognisable as Hercule Poirot, a role he played across 70 episodes between 1989 and 2013.

Elsewhere, Bretton is best known for her roles in Not Going Out and Beyond Paradise, while UK audience may recognise Makowski from her role as the younger version of Claire Laurent in Netflix's Lupin.

The Au Pair will air on Monday 10th March at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.

