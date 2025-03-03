When asked what he thinks of Kenneth Branagh and John Malkovich’s interpretations of Poirot, which speaking with the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, Suchet said: "I have never watched them, with very good reason – I’m able to say I have no opinion.

"I get asked the same question in every interview, and most people are looking for me to say I don’t like them. I sincerely wish everybody who plays that wonderful character the best."

Asked about how the legacy of his playing Poirot lives on, Suchet said: "I was touring with my one-man show, Poirot and More, a Retrospective, and one night, there was a nine-year-old dressed as Poirot, moustache and all, with the little flower-vase lapel pin and wearing spats. I meet all generations now, and that’s the most flattering part of my life as an actor!"

Suchet played Poirot in 70 adaptations of Agatha Christie's stories, which he filmed between 1989 and 2013.

Meanwhile, Malkovich played the character in a 2018 adaptation of The ABC Murders, and Branagh has played him in three film adaptations of Christie's works so far, in 2017, 2022 and 2023.

A new Christie adaptation, Towards Zero, is currently airing on BBC One, although it does not feature Poirot.

Suchet now stars in The Au Pair, a Channel 5 drama also starring Sally Bretton.

It follows a diabetic father who moves next door to his daughter. But when his daughter hires a French au pair, she triggers an unsettling shift in the household.

Also starring in the four-part series are Ludmilla Makowski, Kenny Doughty, Virginie Ledoyen and Clodagh Moriarty.

The Au Pair will air on Monday 10th March at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.

