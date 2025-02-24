Agatha Christie's Towards Zero: Release date, cast, plot and trailer
"Christie fans all have lists and rankings, and for me this has always been a top-tier novel."
Agatha Christie and the BBC go together like tea and biscuits, and 14 months on from Murder Is Easy, the writer's 1944 novel Towards Zero takes the spotlight.
The three-parter revolves around ex-couple Nevile and Audrey Strange, who, in the aftermath of their high-profile divorce, wind up spending the summer together at their childhood home with Nevile's new wife Kay – with murder not far behind.
"Towards Zero is a great story," said executive producer James Prichard. "And the more we began to think about it the more we appreciated what this story has to offer.
"It has a very modern feel with contemporary themes of love and jealousy and family relationships, all in a fantastic setting."
Executive producer Damien Timmer went on to describe it as a "top-tier novel", adding: "I’ve always thought there was something so delicious and provocative at the centre of it.
"This incendiary love triangle – there’s something so gloriously wicked about Nevile, Audrey and Kay going to a country house weekend for this polite holiday and, of course, you know that it is going to end in murder.
"That triangle just gives this story so much power and there is so much else around it that kind of crackles. That central love triangle delights a modern audience just as it must have shocked and delighted an audience back in the 1930s."
Read on for everything you need to know about Towards Zero, including when you can watch it and who's in the cast.
Agatha Christie's Towards Zero release date: When will it air?
Towards Zero will air weekly on BBC One from Sunday 2nd March at 9pm.
All three episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am that day.
Agatha Christie's Towards Zero cast: Who stars?
The main cast is as follows:
- Anjelica Huston as Lady Tressilian
- Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Nevile Strange
- Ella Lily Hyland as Audrey Strange
- Mimi Keene as Kay Elliot
- Anjana Vasan as Mary Aldin
- Clarke Peters as Mr Treves
- Jack Farthing as Thomas Royde
- Matthew Rhys as Inspector Leach
- Adam Hugill as Mac
- Grace Doherty as Sylvia
- Khalil Gharbia as Louis Morel
- Jackie Clune as Mrs Barrett
Agatha Christie's Towards Zero plot: What's it about?
"British tennis star Nevile Strange and his ex-wife Audrey make the unthinkable decision to spend a summer together at Gull’s Point, their childhood home and the coastal estate of Nevile's aunt, Lady Tressilian," reads the official synopsis.
"With unfinished business between the former childhood sweethearts, plus the presence of Nevile’s new wife Kay, tensions are running high.
"Add to this a long-suffering lady’s companion, a mysterious gentleman’s valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder.
"A troubled detective must rediscover his purpose to untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction. Can he solve the crime before another victim meets their death?
"An explosive love triangle, a formidable matriarch and a house party of enemies. All compelled… Towards Zero."
Agatha Christie's Towards Zero trailer: Is it available to watch?
You can enjoy it right now.
Watch the trailer below.
Agatha Christie's Towards Zero will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Sunday 2nd March.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Abby Robinson is the Drama Editor for Radio Times, covering TV drama and comedy titles. She previously worked at Digital Spy as a TV writer, and as a content writer at Mumsnet. She possesses a postgraduate diploma and a degree in English Studies.