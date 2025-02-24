"Towards Zero is a great story," said executive producer James Prichard. "And the more we began to think about it the more we appreciated what this story has to offer.

"It has a very modern feel with contemporary themes of love and jealousy and family relationships, all in a fantastic setting."

Executive producer Damien Timmer went on to describe it as a "top-tier novel", adding: "I’ve always thought there was something so delicious and provocative at the centre of it.

"This incendiary love triangle – there’s something so gloriously wicked about Nevile, Audrey and Kay going to a country house weekend for this polite holiday and, of course, you know that it is going to end in murder.

"That triangle just gives this story so much power and there is so much else around it that kind of crackles. That central love triangle delights a modern audience just as it must have shocked and delighted an audience back in the 1930s."

Read on for everything you need to know about Towards Zero, including when you can watch it and who's in the cast.

Towards Zero will air weekly on BBC One from Sunday 2nd March at 9pm.

All three episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am that day.

Agatha Christie's Towards Zero cast: Who stars?

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Nevile Strange and Ella Lily Hyland as Audrey Strange. Mammoth Screen/James Pardon

The main cast is as follows:

Anjelica Huston as Lady Tressilian

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Nevile Strange

Ella Lily Hyland as Audrey Strange

Mimi Keene as Kay Elliot

Anjana Vasan as Mary Aldin

Clarke Peters as Mr Treves

Jack Farthing as Thomas Royde

Matthew Rhys as Inspector Leach

Adam Hugill as Mac

Grace Doherty as Sylvia

Khalil Gharbia as Louis Morel

Jackie Clune as Mrs Barrett

Agatha Christie's Towards Zero plot: What's it about?

Clarke Peters as Mr Treves. Mammoth Screen/James Pardon

"British tennis star Nevile Strange and his ex-wife Audrey make the unthinkable decision to spend a summer together at Gull’s Point, their childhood home and the coastal estate of Nevile's aunt, Lady Tressilian," reads the official synopsis.

"With unfinished business between the former childhood sweethearts, plus the presence of Nevile’s new wife Kay, tensions are running high.

"Add to this a long-suffering lady’s companion, a mysterious gentleman’s valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder.

"A troubled detective must rediscover his purpose to untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction. Can he solve the crime before another victim meets their death?

"An explosive love triangle, a formidable matriarch and a house party of enemies. All compelled… Towards Zero."

Agatha Christie's Towards Zero trailer: Is it available to watch?

You can enjoy it right now.

Watch the trailer below.

Agatha Christie's Towards Zero will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Sunday 2nd March.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.