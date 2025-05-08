The Met explained that the charges were made following an investigation into terrorist financing carried out by its specialist arts and antiques unit alongside the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) and HMRC.

It has also been noted that this is the first charge of its kind under section 21A of the Terrorism Act of 2000. Ojiri is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Friday 9th May).

Ojiri has been a regular on Bargain Hunt since he first appeared on the long-running programme in 2019 and has also been seen on Antiques Road Trip and 5's Storage: Flog the Lot!.

Meanwhile, he founded London's Ojiri Gallery – previously known as the Ramp Gallery – which specialises in emerging and contemporary artists, and previously owned a vintage shop and art gallery called Pelicans and Parrots.

RadioTimes.com has approahed Ojiri Gallery for comment on this story.

