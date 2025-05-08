British and Irish Lions 2025 squad confirmed: Maro Itoje captain for Australia tour
The British and Irish Lions squad has been confirmed for 2025 with Maro Itoje installed as captain for the tour of Australia.
Itoje – who was made England skipper ahead of the Six Nations – has been chosen by coach Andy Farrell to lead the multi-national side Down Under.
Ireland captain Caelan Doris was tipped to be Itoje's closest rival for the role, but shoulder surgery has cast doubt on his participation in the tour, clearing the path for Itoje's ascension.
Farrell, sat alongside Lions chairman Ieuan Evans and former Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones, made the full squad list announcement at the O2 Arena.
The British and Irish Lions tour of Australia begins on Saturday 19th July 2025.
British and Irish Lions 2025 squad
Forwards
- Maro Itoje (England/Saracens) – Captain
- Tadhg Beirne (Ireland/Munster)
- Ollie Chessum (England/Leicester)
- Jack Conan (Ireland/Leinster)
- Luke Cowan-Dickie (England/Sale)
- Scott Cummings (Scotland/Glasgow)
- Tom Curry (England/Sale)
- Ben Earl (England/Saracens)
- Zander Fagerson (Scotland/Glasgow)
- Tadhg Furlong (Ireland/Leinster)
- Ellis Genge (England/Bristol)
- Rónan Kelleher (Ireland/Leinster)
- Joe McCarthy (Ireland/Leinster)
- Jac Morgan (Wales/Ospreys)
- Henry Pollock (England/Northampton)
- Andrew Porter (Ireland/Leinster)
- James Ryan (Ireland/Leinster)
- Pierre Schoeman (Scotland/Edinburgh)
- Dan Sheehan (Ireland/Leinster)
- Will Stuart (England/Bath)
Backs
- Bundee Aki (Ireland/Connacht)
- Elliot Daly (England/Saracens)
- Tommy Freeman (England/Northampton)
- Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland/Leinster)
- Mack Hansen (Ireland/Connacht)
- Huw Jones (Scotland/Glasgow)
- Hugo Keenan (Ireland/Leinster)
- Blair Kinghorn (Scotland/Toulouse)
- James Lowe (Ireland/Leinster)
- Alex Mitchell (England/Northampton)
- Garry Ringrose (Ireland/Leinster)
- Finn Russell (Scotland/Bath)
- Fin Smith (England/Northampton)
- Marcus Smith (England/Harlequins)
- Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland/Glasgow)
- Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland/Edinburgh)
- Tomos Williams (Wales/Gloucester)
