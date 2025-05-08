Ireland captain Caelan Doris was tipped to be Itoje's closest rival for the role, but shoulder surgery has cast doubt on his participation in the tour, clearing the path for Itoje's ascension.

Farrell, sat alongside Lions chairman Ieuan Evans and former Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones, made the full squad list announcement at the O2 Arena.

The British and Irish Lions tour of Australia begins on Saturday 19th July 2025.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete squad list for the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025.

British and Irish Lions 2025 squad

Forwards

Maro Itoje (England/Saracens) – Captain

Tadhg Beirne (Ireland/Munster)

Ollie Chessum (England/Leicester)

Jack Conan (Ireland/Leinster)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (England/Sale)

Scott Cummings (Scotland/Glasgow)

Tom Curry (England/Sale)

Ben Earl (England/Saracens)

Zander Fagerson (Scotland/Glasgow)

Tadhg Furlong (Ireland/Leinster)

Ellis Genge (England/Bristol)

Rónan Kelleher (Ireland/Leinster)

Joe McCarthy (Ireland/Leinster)

Jac Morgan (Wales/Ospreys)

Henry Pollock (England/Northampton)

Andrew Porter (Ireland/Leinster)

James Ryan (Ireland/Leinster)

Pierre Schoeman (Scotland/Edinburgh)

Dan Sheehan (Ireland/Leinster)

Will Stuart (England/Bath)

Backs

Bundee Aki (Ireland/Connacht)

Elliot Daly (England/Saracens)

Tommy Freeman (England/Northampton)

Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland/Leinster)

Mack Hansen (Ireland/Connacht)

Huw Jones (Scotland/Glasgow)

Hugo Keenan (Ireland/Leinster)

Blair Kinghorn (Scotland/Toulouse)

James Lowe (Ireland/Leinster)

Alex Mitchell (England/Northampton)

Garry Ringrose (Ireland/Leinster)

Finn Russell (Scotland/Bath)

Fin Smith (England/Northampton)

Marcus Smith (England/Harlequins)

Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland/Glasgow)

Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland/Edinburgh)

Tomos Williams (Wales/Gloucester)

