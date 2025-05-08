Spurs travel to the Arctic Circle with a 3-1 lead over Bodo/Glimt, but will that be enough to secure safe passage to the showpiece game.

Should United and Spurs set up a meeting for silverware, it would be the first all-Premier League final since Chelsea defeated Arsenal in Baku in 2019.

RadioTimes.com brings you the details about the Europa League final 2025, including date and kick-off time.

When is the Europa League final 2025?

The Europa League final 2025 will be played on Wednesday 21st May 2025.

The game will kick off at 8pm UK time.

Where is the Europa League final in 2025?

San Mamés in Bilbao – home of Athletic Bilbao – will host this year's Europa League final.

The 53,331-seater stadium has hosted the showpiece game once before, in 2011/12, when Chelsea won their first European trophy by beating Bayern Munich on penalties at their own ground.

Bayern's quarter-final exit at the hands of Inter Milan this season has robbed them of the chance of lifting the famous trophy in front of a home crowd.

Watch the Europa League final 2025 on TV and live stream

The Europa League final 2025 will be live on TNT Sports.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.