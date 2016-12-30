Actor Liam Bergin has returned to EastEnders for the first time since 2010 in order to reprise the role of Danny Mitchell.

The character of Danny was seen in the closing seconds of tonight’s episode as he and mum Glenda (Glynis Barber) picked up a troubled Roxy (Rita Simons).

Roxy – whose life has taken a definite downward turn in recent weeks – called her family after her behaviour at a party became a cause for concern.

Glenda was last seen earlier this year when she returned to help Roxy after her attempted rape by Dean Wicks. Danny, though, has not been glimpsed in Walford since June 2010 when actor Bergin was axed by then-producer Bryan Kirkwood.

Speaking at the time, the actor said: “I’ve had the best time on EastEnders and I’d love to come back again sometime in the future…He may well show his face again in Walford.”

