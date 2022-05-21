The Radio Times logo
Win a pair of tickets to see Professor Brian Cox at the BFI & Radio Times TV Festival

Here's your chance to see the TV favourite live on stage.

Brian Cox TV Fest
Opens Saturday, 21st May 2022 12:57 pm
Closes Saturday, 21st May 2022 11:59 pm

We are thrilled to be welcoming Professor Brian Cox to the stage at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival this Sunday 22nd May, in conversation about his career at the BBC and beyond.

Brian Cox is a Professor at the University of Manchester and the Royal Society Professor for Public Engagement in Science, and nobody has done as much as he has for popularising the appreciation and understanding of science for a whole generation.

We are thrilled to be offering Radio Times readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Brian Cox at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.

To be in with a chance to win, simply answer the question below. Good luck!

Competition closes Saturday 21st May at 11:59pm. 

The BFI & Radio Times Television Festival runs from 20th to 22nd May 2022 and you can book your tickets here.

Competition question

At the University of Manchester, Brian Cox is a Professor of

