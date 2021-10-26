Thought-provoking environmental documentaries you need to see

Climate change is an issue we could all benefit from learning more about, but sometimes it can be difficult to find resources you can trust. Happily, that’s where TV5MONDEplus, the free French-language streaming service, can help.

The platform has a large collection of the best environmental documentaries from French-speaking countries around the world including Canada, Switzerland, Belgium and France, which you definitely won’t have seen on UK TV before. And you needn’t worry if you don’t speak French, as every programme features English subtitles, and makes for insightful viewing that you won’t have seen before.

TV5MONDEplus is great – not only because it offers viewers the chance to think about topical issues from another nation’s perspective, but also because it’s free to access. With no subscription fees or in-app charges, the platform is available on all web devices or via the App, so anyone can enjoy the films, series and documentaries it has to offer anytime and anywhere.

Read on to discover six of the best documentaries that are available to watch on TV5MONDEplus right now…

Sur le Front

In this fascinating documentary series, French journalist Hugo Clément chats to a range of people who have dedicated their lives to protecting the planet from global warming and preserving endangered species. While the series focuses on areas that are currently facing climate challenges, it also discusses the threats that affect different ecosystems around the world and opens a conversation about how we can help save them.

Ciao Plastique!

Welcome to the world of the Charuest-Franks, a family from Quebec who have pledged to eliminate single-use plastics from their lives. From tackling the weekly food shop to finding more eco-friendly toys for their children, this documentary explores how they deal with the changes, challenges and everything in-between, making it a must-watch for anyone also working towards living a plastic-free life.

Futurologie

We all want to imagine a future where humankind coexists in harmony with nature, and Futurologie is a guide for how we can achieve that. In each episode, esteemed journalist Léa Szulewicz interviews climate change experts who offer an insight into what we must do today to make tomorrow better. While the show touches on serious topics, it’s been praised for getting an important message across in an empathetic and sometimes off-beat way, making it enjoyable viewing for all ages.

AOC

If you want to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle but aren’t sure where to start, this documentary is for you. It showcases how ordinary people have achieved great successes in making their corner of the world more eco-friendly one step at a time. Produced with the aim of encouraging viewers to believe that their small acts can help make a big difference, this stripped-back documentary is comforting, relatable and easy to follow.

Le Monde Respire

There’s no doubt that Covid-19 has affected us all in some way, but how did lockdown impact the environment? This topical documentary considers what the pandemic revealed about humanity’s relationship with nature. Featuring interviews with some of the world’s leading figures, from top ecologists and scientists to famous artists and business owners, it also asks us how we can work together to build a better, greener future.

On a Marché sur la Terre

Join Méganne, Carolina and Benjamin, three social media gurus from Switzerland, as they set off on a journey across Europe to discover how successful the continent’s most innovative ecological initiative really is. As we get to see each of the trio’s perspectives throughout the documentary, this thought-provoking series encourages viewers to reflect on their own views and prompts them to think about the ways in which we can all become eco-friendlier.

Ready to discover all TV5MONDEplus has to offer?

