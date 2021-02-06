WWE Raw matches and predictions (Feburary 8th)

There will be another big WWE PPV upon us before we know it. Royal Rumble has only just left the rear view, and Elimination Chamber is already around the corner.

With a few weeks to go before the next big event, things are ramping up. The WWE champ has a new rival, new faces are looking to make their mark and some familiar faces are in trouble.

RadioTimes.com rounds up what to expect on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Best of enemies

After last week’s fiery opening, Drew McIntyre will want a piece of flesh. Usually when a good guy goes bad, people clamour for an explanation but Sheamus has already given us that. He’s a multi-time world champ who doesn’t want to be known as Drew’s best mate anymore. He wants his gold back.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will not be handing it over. Hurt by his friend’s betrayal last week, the Scot will come in ready for a fight. He’s willing to give Sheamus a shot at the strap, and though that might not be for a few weeks, that doesn’t mean they can’t have a bit of a scrap in the meantime. Don’t be surprised if fists and, well, feet fly.

Asuka wobbles on throne

After being pinned twice in three weeks, Asuka’s title is under threat. The precise location of that threat is not super clear, though. Last week she was pinned by the girl that glows, Naomi, but she’s in the hunt for the tag team titles. A fortnight before it was Alexa Bliss who got the pinfall victory, but she’s entangled in The Fiend and Randy Orton’s rivalry.

The Empress of Tomorrow is nobody’s sole focus, but being in everyone’s peripherals isn’t a particularly safe place either. Asuka hasn’t defended her title at a PPV since Clash of Champions in September. She beat Zelina Vega that night, who hasn’t been with WWE for almost two months now. Asuka needs a challenger.

Priest stands out

Last week, after a strong showing in the mens’ Royal Rumble match, Damian Priest knocked off a former-WWE Champion in a one-on-one match. That champion was, yes, The Miz, but Priest looked like a destroyer and showcased impressive agility for a man of his size. He even got a pep-talk from Edge in a backstage segment later in the night.

This Monday, expect Priest’s hot start to continue. The Archer of Infamy was a North American champ during his NXT run and should be placed to challenge some of the best athletes Raw has to offer. He might start off here against John Morrison, which we’d be all for.

